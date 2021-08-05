Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.54

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.54 and last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 7421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

