CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.68. CDW has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $190.67.

Get CDW alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.