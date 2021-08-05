Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

