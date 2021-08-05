Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Castlight Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$0.010 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSLT stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $38,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

