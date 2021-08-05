Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAVA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.41. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

