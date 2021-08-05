Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

