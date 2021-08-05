CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $406,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $374,339.50.

Shares of CARG opened at $28.96 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 131.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.