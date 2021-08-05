Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues Earnings Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$5.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS.

NYSE CAH traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.74. 391,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,297. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.