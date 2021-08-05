Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 132,667 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 99.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,667 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.88. 59,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $455.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.