Capital Senior Living (CSU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of CSU stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $48.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32. Capital Senior Living has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

