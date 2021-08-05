Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.68.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$28.14 and a 12 month high of C$42.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.76. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.76.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.