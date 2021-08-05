Capital One Financial Comments on Kimco Realty Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.