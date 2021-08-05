Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 198 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,774. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.22. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.37 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

