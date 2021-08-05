Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,117 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after buying an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,986,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 880,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,661. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.