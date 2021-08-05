Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $164,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $116.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.