Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 25,057 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.94. 1,640,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,510. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

