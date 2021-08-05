Canopy Growth (CGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

