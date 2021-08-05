Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.25. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.43.
About Cano Health
