Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$58.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.70.

CNQ traded up C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,669. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$48.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total value of C$159,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,830,804. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

