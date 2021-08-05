Canada Goose (GOOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Canada Goose has set its FY 2022 guidance at – EPS.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOOS opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

