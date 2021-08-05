Canaccord Genuity Increases Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $24.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Shares of OPCH opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.88 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 67,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Option Care Health by 49.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 66.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 179.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 81.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,132,000 after acquiring an additional 710,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

