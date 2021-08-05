Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

TSE:CF traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 164,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,276. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.39. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$6.18 and a 52-week high of C$14.87.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$692.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.9042474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

