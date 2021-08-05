Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Camtek stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,201. Camtek has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

