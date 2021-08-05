Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 27,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 729,850 shares.The stock last traded at $42.15 and had previously closed at $40.08.

The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in Camping World by 29.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Camping World by 106.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Camping World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

