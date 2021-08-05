Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.170-$5.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.71.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

