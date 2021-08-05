Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stake Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.7% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

