Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) has been assigned a C$2.75 target price by Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 374.14% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CXB traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 96,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$194,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 520,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,045,602. Insiders have sold 131,900 shares of company stock worth $264,782 over the last ninety days.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

