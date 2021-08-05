Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to post $289.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.00 million and the lowest is $289.66 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $270.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

CVGW opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $924.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

