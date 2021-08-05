Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
