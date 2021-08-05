Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.