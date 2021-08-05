CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

