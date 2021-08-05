Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ CZR opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.16% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.