Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Insider Lisa Wager Buys 3,572 Shares of Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) insider Lisa Wager bought 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.32 million, a P/E ratio of 489.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

