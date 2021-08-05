BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $605,629 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

