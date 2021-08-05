BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Raises Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

BMBL traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,365. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.