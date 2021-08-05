BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $1.12 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.45. 375,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,441,626. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

