BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys 2,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $370.09. 121,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,962. The stock has a market cap of $366.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

