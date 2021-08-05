BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BTRS. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BTRS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. BTRS has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,931.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BTRS in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

