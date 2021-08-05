Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys 62 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $14.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,717.00. 20,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,799. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,498.99. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

