BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$118.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$118.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

DOO traded up C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$106.19. 92,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,970. BRP has a twelve month low of C$55.78 and a twelve month high of C$119.68. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$98.10.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.5905661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.55%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

