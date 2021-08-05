Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.0% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,826,000 after purchasing an additional 296,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 272,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,627,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

