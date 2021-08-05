Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 45 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $7.75 on Thursday, hitting $889.76. 5,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,517. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $877.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

