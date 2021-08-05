Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,510 shares of company stock worth $2,454,402 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.06.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,435. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.