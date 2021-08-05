Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 811 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $270.04. 71,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,689. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.60. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.