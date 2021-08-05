Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000.

SCHF opened at $39.97 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

