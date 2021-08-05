Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $297.66 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.02 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

