Brookstone Capital Management Invests $1.69 Million in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.17% of Global X SuperDividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 997,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 171,608 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 50,240 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 266.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 78,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 92,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter.

SDIV stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.