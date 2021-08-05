Brookstone Capital Management Invests $1.26 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,181,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,309,000 after purchasing an additional 697,409 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

