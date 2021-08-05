Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 100,971 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.