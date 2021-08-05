Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $118.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.90. The firm has a market cap of $615.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.