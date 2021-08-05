Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. iA Financial started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

