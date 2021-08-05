Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. iA Financial started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:BBU traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11.
Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.
